Great opportunity to acquire an affordable four-bedroom home in Kilkenny - see more!

[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE FOR PICS]
Ballyconra, Ballyragget, Kilkenny
4 beds / 2 baths / 120m2
ASKING PRICE: €175,000
DNG Ella Dunphy is proud to present an ideal opportunity to acquire an affordable four-bedroom detached home. Ballyconra is a large bungalow with unlimited potential due to its simplistic yet effective layout, spacious light filled bedrooms and dual aspect kitchen/living area.
This home will appeal to a discerning purchaser as the property shows great promise but is in need of maintenance and modernisation. This property is set on an exceptionally large site with rolling countryside views and further benefits from its proximity to Ballyragget village and its wealth of amenities such as schools, shops, restaurants, and local transport links whilst also being just 20 minutes’ drive from Kilkenny City.
Viewing strictly by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy (Tel: 056 7786000) to arrange!
[CLICK 'NEXT STORY>' ABOVE FOR PICS]
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.