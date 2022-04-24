Search

24 Apr 2022

Alert: Kilkenny people warned of new text scam

Never click on suspicious links

Scam alert

Sian Moloughney

24 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

People are warned to be on the alert for yet another text scam.

Currently doing the rounds, this fraudulent text purports to be from 'An Post' and tells the recipient they have to pay a customs charge for a parcel.

On their official website, An Post say they will never send a message containing any links when contacting you about the payment of customs charges

If An Post sends a text or email then, within a few days of receiving an An Post customs SMS or email, you will receive an official An Post postcard detailing your customs charges (a customs charge notification card to which specific Terms & Conditions apply). 

ABOVE: An example of the scam text

If you are ever in doubt about scam messages An Post have further information on its security page to help you identify legitimate and scam messages. If in doubt call to your local post office.

