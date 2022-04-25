Search

25 Apr 2022

Over 100 bags of rubbish removed in South Kilkenny spring clean

From this week's Kilmacow Notes

KILKENNY

Participants in the Annual Kilmacow Spring Clean meeting at the Church Gates on Sunday, April 24

Reporter:

Tomas Breathnach

25 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Almost 100 bags of rubbish along with tyres, wheels, bollards, wire, timber, plastic and other waste materials have been removed from hedgerows and carriageways in South Kilkenny.

A special word of thanks to Mallwood Ltd for the lorry and to Séamus Phelan, driver, for facilitating the collection of all the refuse bags and materials, and thanks to over 70 people of all ages who participated in the annual spring clean held in
Kilmacow last Sunday.

Nearby for the bottled water and fruit for the participants. The Spring Clean Working Group would like also to acknowledge the support and assistance of Kilkenny County Council and An Taisce for providing bags, litter pickers, gloves and high visibility vests.

All involved in the clean-up hope that the improved presentation of the countryside and streets around Kilmacow will continue into the future.

