25 Apr 2022

Kilkenny Boxing Club looking for support ahead of International Competition

Kilkenny Boxing Club looking for support ahead of International Competition

Robert Cribbin

25 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Marble Boxing Club, Kilkenny are on the lookout for support after they were invited to send a team to compete in the Portimao International Box Cup which attracts some of the best talent from around the world.

The competition takes place next month and the club has set up a GOFUNDME page in the hope of receiving some support ahead of the tournament.

The campaign organisers used the GoFundMe page to write, “The Boxing Club has been no stranger to competing in International Box Cups in the past having competed in seven overall.

"The club has always been extremely successful and has delivered at least one gold medal from every tournament we have competed in whilst also providing our boxers with memories for life.

"The expense incurred to send club teams abroad is quite high and can be hard on families when we compete in multiple competitions in a single year.

"This is why we are looking for support to help us send away our boxers and help cut down on the overall cost incurred. No donation is too small and we appreciate every single penny donated.”

For more information, check out the page here- https://www.gofundme.com/f/marble-city-bc-on-tour

 

