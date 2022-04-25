Search

25 Apr 2022

Cars parking in coach spaces in Kilkenny are driving tourist buses away from the city

Cars parking in coach spaces are driving tourist buses away from Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Local people parking illegally in coach spaces are preventing tourists from visiting the city, according to a recent statement from local gardaí.

Speaking to a tour operator last weekend, a local garda was informed that an 'avoid Kilkenny' message had been sent around in a driver's WhatsApp group due to shortage of parking.

The driver understood that eight buses had removed Kilkenny from their itinerary last Sunday for the same reason.

"That is over 400 tourists that couldn't visit here," gardaí said.

[Picture: An Garda Síochána]

"Bus only parking is vital for drivers of coaches as it allows them bring tourists to our city," they added.

"You can't fit a coach in a car parking spot so this is the only place they can use."

Gardaí stated that most of the offenders are locally registered and will receive fixed charge notices in the post.

Tickets selling fast! Stellar line up of acts at Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival

Twitter in talks with Elon Musk to purchase platform

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media