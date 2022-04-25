Kilkenny TD urges parties to back Sinn Féin motion to scrap turf ban

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has urged TDs in Kilkenny to back a motion the party will bring before the Dáil next week to scrap the upcoming ban on turf.

The ban is due to come into effect from this September and Deputy Funchion is worried that rural communities in Kilkenny will be left with no other heating options.

"This ban is unfair, unworkable and will punish rural communities in Kilkenny with no other heating options," Teachta Funchion said.

"There is a cost of living crisis across the country, as energy bills have sky-rocketed and put real pressure on people's pockets. Turf has been one of the only forms of heating not to see prices spiral in recent months. The Government’s proposed plan punishes communities who rely on turf, instead of introducing measures to support communities in transitioning away from this form of heating in a way that is fair and sustainable.

"The turf ban is the wrong measure at the wrong time and will only harm ordinary families. Climate action and public health measures are vitally important and it is crucial that the government puts in place workable solutions that can bring communities along, not alienate and punish people.

"I am concerned that the proposed turf ban will hit rural communities, especially older people and households with low incomes, the hardest. The government cannot abandon communities who are already at risk of fuel poverty.

"I am calling on TDs in this constituency Kilkenny to come forward and say if they will back Sinn Féin’s motion or not."