Search

26 Apr 2022

Farm families and the machinery world - How are they being affected by the current inputs crisis in agriculture?

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Recent world events including Brexit, Covid-19 and the conflict in Ukraine have all influenced the various sectors within the agricultural industry, and will likely continue to do so, as the world tries to cope with the rising cost of raw materials and key inputs such as fertiliser and feed.

 

As we approach silage season, CEO of the Farm Tractor Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Michael Farrelly and Agriland journalist Richard Halleron, come together in the latest episode of Farmland, to discuss how all of this has affected the machinery world.

 

They present a positive outlook in the short-term, but also warn of potential price hikes in the longer term as energy and fuel costs continue to soar.

 

Later in the episode, Agriland editor Stella Meehan is joined by Alice Doyle, chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee. Doyle speaks frankly about how farm families are being affected in numerous ways by the ongoing inputs crisis from the farmyard to the kitchen table.

Doyle warns of difficulties around school fees, grocery and household bills and emphasises how this stress can impact farmers’ wellbeing.

 

Farmland will broadcast at 7pm tonight (April 26), and may be watched fortnightly on Tuesday evenings at the same time.

 

All episodes can be streamed via the award-winning digital platform, agriland.ie and links will also be available across Agriland social media platforms. Farmland Extra – the podcast is also available on all major podcast platforms.

Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks this summer

Strong display helps Kittens make history in Minor B Camogie Final

Kilkenny 2-10 Laois 0-6

From Kilkenny? Switching current account? Your credit union has you covered!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media