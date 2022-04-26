Search

26 Apr 2022

Kilkenny minors ease to Leinster success over Dublin

Leinster Minor A Championship Final- Kilkenny 3-15 Dublin 1-6

Kilkenny minors ease to Leinster success over Dublin

The Kilkenny minor Roinn A camogie team who beat Dublin to clinch the Leinster title on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton

Reporter:

Kilkenny People Reporter

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny minor Roinn A camogie team made sure their season had a silver finish when they outclassed Dublin in the Leinster final.

Having lost out in the All-Ireland semi-final, the team ended their year on a high with a big win in sun-drenched Palmerstown on Sunday.

Kilkenny got the first score of the game after Aine Rohan slotted over a lovely point from play. While this was soon cancelled out by Dublin’s opening point from Leonie Power, it didn’t take the hosts long to get on top again, albeit with a slice of luck after Rachel Brennan’s ninth minute shot dropped into the Dublin net.

Brennan quickly followed that up with a point from play after a beautiful handpass from Emma Manogue. Ava Brett, who had been lively in the first half, added to the newfound lead with a brace of scores from play in quick succession.

By the first quarter Kilkenny were in command, Emma Shortall adding her name to the scoresheet with a goal of her own. It was made by Brett, who won possession before laying it off to the waiting Shortall.

Amy Clifford, who was playing on her home turf, got a point from a free to leave the score reading 2-5 to 0-1 by the 17th minute.

Helen Reynolds stemmed the flow of scores for Dublin, but Kilkenny responded quickly with points from Claire Doheny and Emma Mulhall.

Dublin got a point from Hannah Gibbs before they were handed a lifeline. Sinead Daly made all the running, latching on to a breaking ball before hitting a bullet-like shot to the Kilkenny net.

Leonie Power got another point for the Dubs, who were flying high. Their revival could have been even greater, but for a wonder save from Kilkenny netminder Ali Kennedy on 29 minutes.

Kilkenny regained their composure and finished the half well. Points from Doheny and Manogue left them 2-9 to 1-4 in front at the interval.

Kilkenny continued to show their dominance early in the second half, as three fast points from Emma Shortall, Claire Doheny and Eva Brett left them with a commanding lead.

The home side pressed on and were rewarded for their dominance when Emma Shortall received a perfect pass from Aine Rohan. She didn’t take any chances, rattling the back of the Dublin net.

Amy Clifford and Ellen Gunner tagged on two further points to leave the Kittens in a commanding 3-14 to 1-4 lead by the 50 minute mark.

Dublin, who battled right to the very end, got two points from Sinead Daly but had no answers for the stripey women, who were exceptional on the day.

Ellen Gunner got the final score for the kittens to ensure seal an empathic victory.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny - Emma Shortall (2-1); Rachel Brennan (1-1); Ava Brett, Claire Doheny (0-3 each); Amy Clifford, Ellen Gunner (0-2 each); Aine Rohan, Emma Mulhall, Emma Manogue (0-1 each).

Dublin - Sinead Daly (1-2, 0-1 free); Leonie Power (0-2); Helen Reynolds, Hannah Gibbs (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - Ali Kennedy; Nathania Jackson, Rachel Whelan, Katie Byrne; Laoise Nolan, Ellen Gunner, Sophia Kerr; Rachel Brennan, Emma Manogue; Claire Doheny, Amy Clifford, Aine Rohan; Emma Shortall, Emma Mulhall, Ava Brett.

Subs: Moya O’Brien for Jackson, Rose Kelly for Rohan, Amy Cody for Mulhall, Lauren East for Clifford, Sarah Hudson for Kerr.

Dublin- Cliona Hewson; Cara Ware, Sadie Codd, Mia Browne; Ruth Fitzsimons, Cliodhna Ní Buachalla, Jennifer Moore; Abby Ryan, Ciara Finn; Leonie Power, Zara Thorne, Hannah Gibbs; Ella McNair, Helen Reynolds.

Subs: Aoife Kenny for Browne, Ashling Nyhan for McNair, Anna Curraoin for Ware, Grace Shanahan for Reynolds, Nina Brennan for Fitzsimons.

Referee - Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media