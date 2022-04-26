Kilkenny minors ease to Leinster success over Dublin

The Kilkenny minor Roinn A camogie team made sure their season had a silver finish when they outclassed Dublin in the Leinster final.

Having lost out in the All-Ireland semi-final, the team ended their year on a high with a big win in sun-drenched Palmerstown on Sunday.

Kilkenny got the first score of the game after Aine Rohan slotted over a lovely point from play. While this was soon cancelled out by Dublin’s opening point from Leonie Power, it didn’t take the hosts long to get on top again, albeit with a slice of luck after Rachel Brennan’s ninth minute shot dropped into the Dublin net.

Brennan quickly followed that up with a point from play after a beautiful handpass from Emma Manogue. Ava Brett, who had been lively in the first half, added to the newfound lead with a brace of scores from play in quick succession.

By the first quarter Kilkenny were in command, Emma Shortall adding her name to the scoresheet with a goal of her own. It was made by Brett, who won possession before laying it off to the waiting Shortall.

Amy Clifford, who was playing on her home turf, got a point from a free to leave the score reading 2-5 to 0-1 by the 17th minute.

Helen Reynolds stemmed the flow of scores for Dublin, but Kilkenny responded quickly with points from Claire Doheny and Emma Mulhall.

Dublin got a point from Hannah Gibbs before they were handed a lifeline. Sinead Daly made all the running, latching on to a breaking ball before hitting a bullet-like shot to the Kilkenny net.

Leonie Power got another point for the Dubs, who were flying high. Their revival could have been even greater, but for a wonder save from Kilkenny netminder Ali Kennedy on 29 minutes.

Kilkenny regained their composure and finished the half well. Points from Doheny and Manogue left them 2-9 to 1-4 in front at the interval.

Kilkenny continued to show their dominance early in the second half, as three fast points from Emma Shortall, Claire Doheny and Eva Brett left them with a commanding lead.

The home side pressed on and were rewarded for their dominance when Emma Shortall received a perfect pass from Aine Rohan. She didn’t take any chances, rattling the back of the Dublin net.

Amy Clifford and Ellen Gunner tagged on two further points to leave the Kittens in a commanding 3-14 to 1-4 lead by the 50 minute mark.

Dublin, who battled right to the very end, got two points from Sinead Daly but had no answers for the stripey women, who were exceptional on the day.

Ellen Gunner got the final score for the kittens to ensure seal an empathic victory.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny - Emma Shortall (2-1); Rachel Brennan (1-1); Ava Brett, Claire Doheny (0-3 each); Amy Clifford, Ellen Gunner (0-2 each); Aine Rohan, Emma Mulhall, Emma Manogue (0-1 each).

Dublin - Sinead Daly (1-2, 0-1 free); Leonie Power (0-2); Helen Reynolds, Hannah Gibbs (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - Ali Kennedy; Nathania Jackson, Rachel Whelan, Katie Byrne; Laoise Nolan, Ellen Gunner, Sophia Kerr; Rachel Brennan, Emma Manogue; Claire Doheny, Amy Clifford, Aine Rohan; Emma Shortall, Emma Mulhall, Ava Brett.

Subs: Moya O’Brien for Jackson, Rose Kelly for Rohan, Amy Cody for Mulhall, Lauren East for Clifford, Sarah Hudson for Kerr.

Dublin- Cliona Hewson; Cara Ware, Sadie Codd, Mia Browne; Ruth Fitzsimons, Cliodhna Ní Buachalla, Jennifer Moore; Abby Ryan, Ciara Finn; Leonie Power, Zara Thorne, Hannah Gibbs; Ella McNair, Helen Reynolds.

Subs: Aoife Kenny for Browne, Ashling Nyhan for McNair, Anna Curraoin for Ware, Grace Shanahan for Reynolds, Nina Brennan for Fitzsimons.

Referee - Justin Heffernan (Wexford)