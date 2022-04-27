Kilkenny's Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre announces stellar summer 2022 line-up

The award-winning Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilmanagh is announcing its much-anticipated programme of events for summer 2022.

Gavin James will make his Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre debut in July, following his meteoric rise from Grafton Street busker to international star. Meanwhile, 2022 will see the return of the legendary Aslan, following a hugely successful gig in 2019, for what’s sure to be another lively night.

Kicking off the stellar season in June will be Pilgrims and Players, a one-day traditional and folk music festival in the spectacular setting of the amphitheatre. Taking to the main stage will be Altan, giants of the Irish trad scene Andy Irvine and

Donal Lunny, as well as Ye Vagabonds, Cormac Begley, Reel to Reel and local artists. A second stage will feature workshops, conversations with the players, and the story of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.

A welcome addition to the 2022 line-up for country music lovers is the legendary Mike Denver and very special guests Philomena Begley, Ray Lynam and Brendan Shine.

Also on the programme are the instantly recognisable folk duo Hudson Taylor, who are due to release a brand-new album this summer, while indie folk band Villagers will also return to the Kilmanagh venue. Folk singer Dan McCabe will serenade the amphitheatre audience in July.

Fans of Neil Young will be treated to an evening spanning his extensive repertoire with Harvest – A Tribute to Neil Young taking to the stage. Another new addition to the bill, the amphitheatre will play host to the King Kong Company, a rising Waterford group with a unique dance electronica sound.

The ever-popular Chapterhouse Theatre Company will return with an open-air production of the classic Cinderella for what’s set to be a magical evening under the stars.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre brings the authentic atmosphere of an open-air Italian theatre to the quaint Kilkenny countryside.

Matt O’Sullivan, Chairman of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, said:

“We are delighted to announce our bumper line-up for 2022. After a difficult two years for all, we are delighted to fully re-open our gates and we feel the programme has something for everyone.

“The amphitheatre is truly becoming bigger and better each year, thanks to all of our hard-working volunteers, generous sponsors and amazing supporters who make everything we do possible.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre for another spectacular summer season!”

See ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com for ticket information.