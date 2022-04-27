Search

27 Apr 2022

House deposit havoc strikes in Kilkenny

Chaos for buyers and developers as construction costs soar

House deposit havoc strikes in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

27 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Prospective house buyers that have handed over deposits in an attempt to secure new houses in Kilkenny City have been left bitterly disappointed after their deposits were recently returned, leaving them in limbo.

The soaring costs of building materials in recent months resulted in a situation where the property developer was not able to stand over the original price quoted for the properties.

As a result, a decision was made to return the deposits before any binding contracts were signed.

The local sales agent handling the affected properties told Kilkenny People that they have been put into a very difficult situation as a result.

“We are merely acting as the messenger between the developer and the buyers and being put in a position where we had to hand the deposits back is incredibly disappointing,” they said.

Cars parking in coach spaces in Kilkenny are driving tourist buses away from the city

“The rising costs of building materials has had a huge impact on the housing industry and is unfortunately completely beyond our control.”

Local councillor David Fitzgerald has called for a duty of care to be levied on developers to future-proof the original prices advertised for houses.

“We’ve seen situations like this happen before during the Celtic Tiger years and at the time this led to distrust between developers and clients,” he said.

Councillor Martin Brett said that certain building costs are spiraling out of control.

Consultation to begin soon on masterplan for Kieran Street and Market Yard in Kilkenny

“The cost of timber in the last three months is up 64% and the cost of steel is up 20% in the same period,” he said.

“If costs keep spiraling and nothing is done we could see more and more lives being put on hold and that’s not fair on anyone.”

The sales agent for the affected Rath Úllord properties told Kilkenny People that they will be engaging in discussions with the developer about returning the properties to market soon.

Their aim, they stated, will be to get the developer to give first refusal to the original prospective buyers.

Ultimately, however, the final decision will be in the hands of the developer.

Car abandoned on Kilkenny motorway for 18 days!

Court orders destruction of vehicle

Kilkenny's Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre announces stellar summer 2022 line-up

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media