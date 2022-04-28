Happy group back in Kilkenny - without missing a single Roots Festival

From left: Paul, Mike, Robert, Dun
The gentlemen pictured have never missed a single Kilkenny Roots Festival.
From Scotland, they stay with John and Yvonne Dalton at Butler Court on Patrick Street.
From left: Paul, Mike, Robert, Duncan ( Dunky ) Paul and Iain from Stornoway.
Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival is on from April 29 to May 2, 2022. See https://kilkennyroots.com
