Search

28 Apr 2022

The sky is the limit as St Patrick's Centre, Kilkenny staff get set for epic fundraiser!

The sky is the limit as St Patrick's Centre, Kilkenny staff get set for epic fundraiser

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Staff members at St Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny are currently in the process of organising an event to celebrate the people they support, their families and the tireless staff that have supported the journey we they have come on over the past few years.

The people the Centre support are thankfully now living in specially designed and equipped homes in the community and staff are now focusing on more initiatives to aid the people and their families to access opportunities, build relations in their wider communities and thereby becoming equal citizens with meaningful lives.

Kilkenny convent 'miracle' makeover will be huge boost to arriving Ukrainians

It's an achievement well worth celebrating and in a bid to raise money for this worthwhile celebration, fearless staff members Declan Cooke, Linda Dowling, Nicola Whitty and Niamh Maher will complete parachute jumps to raise funds.

The Centre is calling for you to support the staff as they prepare to step firmly outside their comfort zones - all for a great cause!

The jump is coming up soon, on May 6, and in the meantime St Patrick's Centre would appreciate any donations of support - no matter how big or how small.

Click HERE to access GoFundMe page to donate!

House deposit havoc strikes in Kilkenny

Chaos for buyers and developers as construction costs soar

Two Kilkenny doctors on Covid Advisory Group replacing NPHET

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media