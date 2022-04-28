Urgent! Gardaí seeking information following two burglaries in Kilkenny today

Gardaí in Kilkenny are urgently seeking assistance as they investigate two burglaries that occurred earlier today in County Kilkenny.
One burglary occurred in the Galmoy area and another occurred in Barna.
A black car, possibly a Renault with 4 occupants, is of particular interest to the investigation team.
If you saw any suspicious activity, or think you saw this vehicle, please call gardaí.
Gardaí are also appearing for CCTV hard drive or dashcam footage.
Contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000 with any information.
