28 Apr 2022

EIGHT-bed Georgian residence in Kilkenny with period features for only €225k!

28 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

-FOR SALE -

The Spa House, The Square, Johnstown, County Kilkenny

8 BEDS - 3 BATHS

ASKING PRICE: €225,000

Sherry FitzGerald are proud to welcome you to The Spa House, an extremely handsome Georgian residence (build circa 1770) located on a picturesque square in the village of Johnstown. Whilst in need of modernisation, all the elements of a supremely elegant and comfortable home await. The accommodation is exceptionally well proportioned throughout and extends to 260 Sq. M. / 2,799 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room rear hall and the kitchen/breakfast room. Bedroom eight (with an en-suite) and a dressing room completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, seven bedrooms, main bathroom, a guest WC, rear landing with a back staircase and a walk-in hot press. 

