New President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce announced

Brian Keyes, Editorial Operations Director at Iconic Newspapers Ltd., has been announced as the new Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce President following two years of distinguished service from Colin Ahern, General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

The AGM of Kilkenny Chamber took place last week in the beautiful surroundings of Butler House.

In his outgoing speech, Colin Ahern, General Manager of the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, spoke of the challenges which faced the Chamber, and business in Kilkenny in general, during the last two years.

When he agreed to take office a number of years ago, he thought that Brexit would be the key challenge facing business, and indeed it proved to be so.

But it was swiftly followed by the Covid pandemic and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, he said:

"What struck me most about the last two years is how resilient and innovative our businesses were in dealing with these challenges. The manner in which Kilkenny businesses adapted to ensure their survival and the safety of their customers and staff must be commended.

"This was not the case nationwide and indeed Kilkenny was widely commended in the media and is seen as a leader in how businesses, communities and Local Authorities can work together, to create a vibrant local economy and a welcoming sense of place"

He thanked all those who had supported him during his term of office, including his employers at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel, the officers and directors of the Chamber, and the staff John Hurley and Róisín McQuillan.

He wished the incoming President, Brian Keyes, the very best for his own term of office.

Brian Keyes, Editorial Operations Director at Iconic Newspapers Ltd., accepted the Chain of Office from Colin Ahern, saying:

"I look forward to taking up the baton at Kilkenny Chamber with its main principles of supporting Kilkenny Business and what’s best for Kilkenny at large.

"We have many events - from Golf Classics to Awards nights on our calendar, and we have significant projects to bring to fruition like our App, and also to increase our membership, to continue to open up to members all around the county to join and see the benefits of being a member of one of the best Chambers in the country."

He encouraged all businesses to consider joining the Chamber of Commerce and help to support its work locally, nationally, and internationally.