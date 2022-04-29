Gardaí in Kilkenny arrest 40ft rig driver for dangerous driving

File Photo
Gardaí from the Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit were on a covert patrol of the N76 between Callan and Kilkenny yesterday afternoon when they witnessed very dangerous driving.
The gardaí observed a 40ft rig overtaking a school bus on a solid double white line approaching a staggered junction in the Cuffesgrange area.
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and has been charged and bailed to appear in Kilkenny District Court next month.
The N76 has been subject to multiple road traffic collisions in recent months.
"With great power comes great responsibility," gardaí stated.
