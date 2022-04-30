Cillian Buckley named at midfield for Kilkenny's Leinster SHC clash with Galway

Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley
Kilkenny have made one change for tomorrow afternoon's Leinster Senior Hurling Championship clash with Galway as Cillian Buckley replaces John Donnelly in the starting lineup.
The experienced Dicksboro star comes in at midfield with the in form Adrian Mullen moving to the half forward line on the back of scoring six points from play last weekend.
Kilkenny come into the game on the back of victories over Laois and Westmeath and another win in Salthill would see them in pole position to secure a place in the Leinster Final.
On the other hand Galway boss Henry Shefflin has caused something of a shock with Conor Whelan deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench despite suffering a hamstring injury in the recent draw against Wexford.
A big crowd is expected to descend on Pearse Stadium for a hugely anticipated clash with throw-in scheduled for 2pm and all teh action can be seen live on RTE 2 Television.
Kilkenny team to face Galway- Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O'Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O'Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Paddy Deegan (O'Loughlin Gaels), Conor Browne (James Stephens); James Maher (St Lachtain's), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro); Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.