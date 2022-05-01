Daffodil Day returns to Kilkenny - with help from CBS boys and Kilkenny Volunteer Centre

Daffodil Day returned to the streets of Kilkenny on Friday, March 25, after a two-year hiatus - and once again the people of Kilkenny were not found wanting when it came to supporting the Irish Cancer Society’s annual flagship fundraising event.

A team of 16 transition year students from CBS Secondary School donned the yellow bibs and took to the streets of Kilkenny city in support of the Irish Cancer Society. Along with an additional team of volunteers in MacDonagh Junction, they helped raise an impressive €6,700 on the day which was presented to the Irish Cancer Society at Kilkenny Volunteer Centre’s

premises last Friday.

Kilkenny Volunteer Centre, who supported the coordination of the fundraiser in Kilkenny City and MacDonagh Junction, said they are overwhelmed with the response to the collection.



Transition year students from CBS Secondary School, Kilkenny with Emma Hayden, Community fundraiser, Paula Harte, Volunteering and Development Officer at Kilkenny Volunteer Centre, Salena Grace, Manager, Kilkenny Volunteer Centre and Deidre power, Shop Manager, Irish Cancer Society, Kilkenny, PICTURES: Vicky Comerford

“We are so thankful to all the volunteers who joined us to bring Daffodil Day back to Kilkenny with a bang! We were thrilled to have students from CBS Secondary School support the event and we received so much positive feedback from the public about their enthusiasm and their wonderful attitude throughout the day," said Salena Grace, Kilkenny Volunteer Centre manager.

"They were an absolute credit to their school, their parents and themselves and it is so wonderful to see young people step up and make such a positive contribution. We are also incredibly grateful to the team of dedicated volunteers who supported the collection in MacDonagh Junction shopping centre.”

Emma Hayden, community fundraiser for South Leinster, expressed her gratitude to the people of Kilkenny for their generosity.

"We are so thankful for all the help we received throughout Daffodil Day in Kilkenny, and we are thrilled to announced that over €6700 was raised. That is a remarkable contribution, and we would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the team in Kilkenny Volunteer Centre along with the CBS school and all the volunteers who contributed to the day’s success," she said.

"We would also like to thank everyone who gave so generously to the campaign. We cannot stress enough how important Daffodil Day is for the Irish Cancer Society and how many key services this annual event funds each year.

The students thoroughly enjoyed their involvement with the Daffodil Day campaign."

Ruairi Galwey TY student in Kilkenny CBS, said: “I thought it was interesting talking to new people, people obviously bought the daffodil for a good cause, but they wanted to stay for the chat too. Some people talked about how important the Irish Cancer Society is, where the money is going, for example, cancer research.

"They shared some of their own stories with us and that was interesting to hear.”

Every year between 43,000 and 44,000 people in Ireland get a diagnosis of cancer. Funds raised during Daffodil Day play a vital role in providing patient counselling programs and night nursing and care to people affected by cancer while also helping to develop ground-breaking cancer research and provide an array of supports for both the patient and the family.