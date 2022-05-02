Great excitement ahead of Kilkenny's tenth annual Rith Beo

The whole community at Gaelscoil Osrai is busy preparing for the tenth annual Rith Beo event with great excitement.

After moving to a virtual event over the past two years, everyone at Gaelscoil Osrai cannot wait to return to running together and the buzz and fun of this wonderful event in the school calendar.

The sun shone yesterday as Gaelscoil Osrai hosted a vibrant and bustling Rith Beo 2022 launch event on the school grounds. This year’s official launch welcomed Rith Beo 2022 generous sponsors - Tip Top Toes Footwear Fitting Specialists, Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors and Tower and Castle Cafe along with some of Kilkenny's brightest young sporting stars.

On the occasion of the tenth Rith Beo, Gaelscoil Osrai are celebrating youth in sport, the value in participation and all the benefits sport brings.

A myriad of sports were represented on Friday at the launch event with Rith Beo ambassadors Ellen Molloy, Freya Petit de Mange, Brogan McAviney, Stephen Manogue, Anna Brennan, Tom Lodge, Riona Crowley and Billy Coogan all joining the

celebrations on Friday.

Many of the younger Gaelscoil students watched on with curiosity and intrigue as Anna Brennan’s Wintech Racing International single sculls 26ft long boat arrived at the Gaelscoil from Graignamanagh as a centre piece to the event. The fifth and

sixth class students of the Gaelscoil also had the opportunity to interview these sporting stars

and catch an autograph or two!

Rith Beo really has something for everyone. Families and children have a great, safe 3km run, kindly sponsored by Tip Top Toes Footwear Fitting Specialists. This is hugely popular and a perfect race to get children interested in running. The 5km and 10km chipped races (men’s and women’s) are great for those with their own running challenge, with generous

prizes for the winners and lots of spot prizes for the other categories.

The 5km team/corporate event, sponsored by Daly Farrell Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors, is a fantastic way to get together with colleagues, friends or family, near or far, to compete and have some fun. Last year Rith Beo’s virtual options saw individuals and teams participate across the country and internationally. The option to run virtually is available again this year. In celebration of the 10th Rith Beo finishers in the 5km, 10km and team event will get a fabulous bespoke Rith Beo 2022 medal.

As always, outside of the competition, Rith Beo 2022 promises to be alot of fun for all the family and community. The event takes place on Sunday, May 29 with the race starting and finishing at Gaelscoil Osrai. People can register for the events now at www.justrunsevents.com. For more information visit the Rith Beo Fun Run facebook and instagram pages.