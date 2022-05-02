Barnstorm Theatre and Barn Owl Players coproduction opens this week in Kilkenny

We have weathered lockdowns and restrictions and are delighted that theatre is making a welcome return.

Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players are excited to present Love in Lockdown: Live, a two-part show presented for six nights over two weeks commencing on May 5th.

The joint production builds on their earlier partnership, Love in Lockdown 1 and Love in Lockdown 2, a two-part online production that took place last year at the height of the restrictions and initiated to keep the arts alive despite the pandemic.

The first iteration of the production consisted of ten short new plays, written, workshopped, rehearsed online and then filmed following COVID protocols. The plays were then screened in two parts via Zoom to an audience from home and as far as Poland, Spain, and Australia.

Love in Lockdown: Live is an opportunity for audiences to see eight of the online plays, this time with actors live on stage with an audience in attendance. The plays take place in the Barn Studio in the historic Home Rule Club on John’s Quay, the new home of Barnstorm Theatre Company.

It is hard to replicate live theatre, and for those who watched the online productions, this is an opportunity to enjoy the plays again with the vibrancy of the in-theatre experience. Those who are new to the show will enjoy short plays based on the theme of love. From old friends who reunite after years apart to a couple whose love has become tired, Love in Lockdown explores the ever-changing nature of love.

Join Barnstorm and Barn Owls as they present local theatre and writing at its best.

Love in Lockdown: Live part one takes place on May 5th, 6th, and 7th at 8 pm. Part two takes place the following week on May 12th, 13th, and 14th at 8 pm.

Tickets are limited, and pre-booking is essential. Tickets cost €15 and are available from eventbrite.ie.

Love in Lockdown: Live Part 1 is comprised of:

Face Off by Carmel Furlong. Directed by Brendan Corcoran with Delia Lowery-Larkin and Eoin Nangle Ryan

Back Together Again by Lizzie Kelly. Directed by Don O’Connor with Méabh O’Connor and Rosey Hayes

Power of Love by Seamus Norris. Directed by Ger Blanch with Michelle Phelan and Paul McManus

Flat White by Niall O’Riordan. Directed by Philip Hardy with Eoin Nangle Ryan & Sean Hackett

Love in Lockdown: Live Part 2 is comprised of:

Legacy by Rosey Hayes. Directed by Ger Cody with Mags Whitely and Jim Carroll

Undying by Denise Dowling. Directed by Paul McManus with Paddy O’Byrne and Kevina Hayes

Self-Improvement by Eithne Reilly. Directed by Delia Lowery-Larkin with Catriona Bambrick and Natasha Murray

Panic Stations by Cathy Hogan. Directed by Mags Whitely with John Treacy and Nicola Keating Ryan

DATES:

Part 1 - Thursday 5th, Friday 6th and Saturday 7th, May, 8 pm

Part 2 – Thursday 12th, Friday 13th, and Saturday 14th, May, 8 pm

For updates, check www.facebook.com/barnowlplayers & www.facebook.com/barnstormtheatrecompany.