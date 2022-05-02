Search

02 May 2022

Boil Water: Private well in Kilkenny impacted by possible e coli infection

Boil Water: Private well in Kilkenny impacted by possible e coli infection

E.coli bacteria

Reporter:

Reporter

02 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A boil water notice is currently in effect for residents of Bolton Woods in Callan supplied by a private well.

The well has been identified as a possible source of Verocytotoxigenic e coli (VTEC) infection.

For that reason, as a precautionary measure, it is advisable that residents boil water from the well until assessed and tested by the Environmental Health Officer.

Water must be boiled for:
- Drinking
- Drinks made with water
- Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to
eating
- Brushing of teeth
- Making of ice

Unboiled water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil and allow it to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads). 

Anyone suffering from diarrhoea (i.e. 3 or more loose bowel motions in a 24 hour period) should contact their general practitioner and provide a stool sample for testing.

They should continue to drink plenty of boiled or bottled water.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media