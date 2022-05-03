Recruitment hunt begins for a new CEO at Kilkenny's Port of Waterford

The CEO at Port of Waterford Frank Ronan will reach the end of his seven-year term this September and the company is currently seeking a new CEO.

The Chair of the Port Company Des Whelan said: “Frank has achieved an incredible amount during his time with Port of Waterford and the board is very sorry to lose him as Chief Executive. He oversaw substantial growth during his tenure with us. He led the workforce and management team extremely well and has set down a considerable roadmap for the future leaving the business set to flourish, serving the economy in the Southeast region.

As well as driving the business forward Frank played a pivotal role in re-establishing the port with the region's business community and with communities living on both sides of the estuary.

We are grateful to Frank for his leadership and considered insights and we wish him the very best on his return to the private sector.”

Frank Ronan commented ‘My time with Port of Waterford has been a pleasure and a privilege. I will now work closely with the Board and my fantastic colleagues on the management team to ensure the best possible handover to the next CEO'.

The Port of Waterford recruitment process for a new Chief Executive is currently live, details on the application process can be viewed at recruitireland.ie.