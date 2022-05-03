'Driving hopefuls may want to avoid taking a test in Kilkenny' according to new study

Kilkenny was the county with the lowest driving test pass rate in the nation last year, according to a Chill Insurance study.
Kilkenny recorded a 39.55% pass rate in 2021, much lower than even the second-lowest county, Dublin (45.82%).
“Driving hopefuls may want to avoid taking a test in Kilkenny as the county had the lowest pass rate in Ireland of just under 40%,” the study said.
The study also revealed that December was the least lucky month of the year to have a test booked in 2021.
Neighbours Carlow recorded the third-lowest success rate in the country at 49.40%.
Chill used RSA records to obtain a number of all driving tests taken in Ireland in 2021, alongside the number of people who passed to retrieve the pass rate.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.