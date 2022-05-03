Apprenticeship workshops and classrooms planned for Kilkenny

Kilkenny and Carlow Education & Training Board have applied for planning permission for development at a site in Purcellsinch Business Park, Kilkenny City.
The development will consist of the change of use of Unit M from office use to apprenticeship workshops and classrooms.
It will also involve the extension of the unit, construction of a first floor and external alteration to the façade of the
building.
All other associated ancillary site works are included in the plans.
A decision on the planning application is due to be made by the local authority in mid-June.
