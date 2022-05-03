Sixteen apartments refused planning permission in Kilkenny City

Friary Street, Kilkenny City
Kilkenny County Council have refused to grant planning permission to an applicant who sought to construct 16 two-storey apartments at a site on Friary Street in Kilkenny City.
The planning application sought to demolish 19 Friary Street (located within the St. Mary's Architectural Conservation Area) as part of the plans.
Also planned as part of the development was the provision of communal refuse and storage areas, bicycle parking, internal hard and soft landscaped courtyard plus all associated site works.
The decision to refuse planning permission was made on May 1, 2022.
