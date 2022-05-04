Shamrocks players to the fore on club hurling team of the year

Despite losing out to a last second goal in February's All-Ireland senior club final, Ballyhale Shamrocks can still lay claim to five award winners after the AIB Club Huring team of the year was announced.

After a hurling campaign that was dominated by the power plays of Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks, the Waterford and Kilkenny champions claim 12 of the overall team places between them. It is Ballygunner who edged the votes with Stephen O’Keeffe again selected as the best club hurling goalkeeper.

Ian Kenny and Philip Mahony are rewarded with places in defence, Paddy Leavey’s work rate acknowledged in midfield and the threat posed by Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Mahony and Billy O’Keeffe also celebrated.

Denied in a dramatic finale, Ballyhale are represented by full back Joey Holden, centre back Richie Reid and wing back Darragh Corcoran, while TJ Reid is named at centre forward and Eoin Cody completes the full forward line.

The final 15 is competed by awards for Slaughtneil duo Cormac O’Doherty in midfield and full forward Brendan Rogers in recognition of their high calibre campaigns while St Thomas’s defensive lynch pin Fintan Burke lands a deserved award for the Galway champions.

Elsewhere Ballygunner's Dessie Hutchinson was named AIB GAA Club Hurler of the year with his sensational form since returning to hurling lighting up the club championship once again as this live wire attacker so often proved unmarkable, and his direct blistering pace and keen eye for scores also helped Ballygunner ditch any fears of them staying nearly men. He was also a previous winner at corner forward in the 2020 team.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYER AWARDS - HURLING 2022

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2019

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2019

3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 & 2020

4. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’s) *Previous winner in 2019

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2019 & 2019

6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

8. Cormac O’Doherty (Slaughtneil)

9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Mikey Mahony (Ballygunner)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019 & 2020

12. Billy O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner) *Previous winner in 2020

14. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2020

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) *Previous winner in 2019

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR – Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)