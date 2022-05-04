Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Dorothy Carr (née Wroe)

Thomastown, Kilkenny

Dorothy passed peacefully on Saturday, 30th April 2022, at home in St Columba's Hospital Thomastown in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff. Formerly of Rock Road, Inistioge. She was the loving wife of the late Dr Donal Carr of Inistioge. Mother to Maureen, Sheila, Michael, Bernadette and Brian and much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many.

Funeral service on Friday, May 6th 2022, at 3pm in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Inistioge. followed by interment in Cappagh Cemetery, Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St Columba's please.

'THE DAY THOU GAVEST, LORD HAS ENDED'

Jean Cowap (née Moriarty)

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Kilkenny

COWAP (née Moriarty) (Rory O’Connor Park, Abbey Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny) – May 1st 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at the Caritas Convalescent Centre, Merrion Road. Jean; dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie, devoted mother of Beatrice, Carmel and Barry. Sadly missed by her loving children, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, relatives, friends and wonderful neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan & Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin on Saturday (May 8th) and Sunday (May 9th ) from 2pm until 4pm. Removal on Monday (May 9th) to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, Bushy Park, Terenure arriving for 11am service followed thereafter with burial in Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. To view the Funeral service live click on this link https://zoom.us/j/97696556086?pwd=WjJlK2xTMmw2a2dETXI5M1F4L0owdz09

For those who would have liked to attend Jean’s funeral but are unable to can leave a personal message of sympathy on the notice section on the Patrick O’Donovan & Son webpage by clicking on this link www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Bridget (Breda) Looney (née Burke)

Milltown Rd, Ashbourne, Meath / Kilkenny

Bridget, (Breda) Formerly of Loughinny, Barna, Co Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath. Predeceased by her husband Sean, sister Ann and her brothers Sonny and Mick. Dear mother of John, David, Patrick, James and Claire. Sadly missed by her family, her adored ten grandchildren, daughters-in-law Julie, Caitriona, Jo and Linda, brothers Seamus and Joe, sisters Peggy and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wonderful friends, neighbours and former work colleagues in the Old Richmond and Beaumont Hospitals. Also Sally, her faithful hound. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84CX52) from 5pm to 7pm this Thursday evening. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, at 11am. Cremation to follow in Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm.

Breda's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne

Cremation Service live on: www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstream.html

REST IN PEACE