Major energy company appoints Kilkenny man to key position

Pinergy Solar Electric yesterday announced the appointment of Kilkenny man, Michael Norton as Head of Commercial Sales.

This new appointment will see Michael develop and lead the implementation of a commercial sales strategy in line with the growth ambitions of Pinergy Solar Electric.

This appointment builds on Pinergy’s commitment to growing their solar offering following the acquisition of Solar Electric last year.

In this new role, Michael will build and lead a best-in-class technical commercial sales team on a national basis for Pinergy Solar Electric and harness the synergies within the broader Pinergy vision.

Michael’s aim is to create a dynamic and purpose driven commercial sales team within Pinergy Solar Electric to support the commercial and industrial sectors in Ireland in achieving their ambitious sustainability goals.

Michael’s core areas of expertise are Solar PV, Business Development, Battery Storage and Renewable Energy. Since starting his career in solar PV back in 2009, Michael has participated in and observed the global shift to renewable energy.

Speaking about the new appointment, Ronan Power Interim General Manager at Pinergy Solar Electric said: “Michael’s experience in Solar PV combined with his business development and broader energy experience means he is well positioned to lead the commercial sales team for Pinergy SolarElectric. We are at a tipping point here in Ireland, where real actions are taking place on the ground and our economy is starting to turn to renewable energy rapidly.

“Michael is passionate about bringing the economic and environmental benefits of Solar PV and storage to public sector, hospitality, industrial, logistics, manufacturing, retail and agri sectors across the country which really makes him the ideal person for this job.”

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Norton said “I’m delighted to come back to Pinergy SolarElectric in a new development and leadership role. We are well positioned to meet the demand of both our current and future clients as they look to develop their own sustainable energy future whilst helping them to deliver on their ESG policies & programmes. There has never been a better time to invest in a solar energy future.”

Prior to joining Pinergy Solar Electric, Michael held the position of Industrial & Commercial Sales Engineer at Gas Networks Ireland. Prior to that he was the Commercial Design & Sales Manager at Solar Electric.

Michael is originally from Kilkenny and holds an MSc in Renewable Energy from the University of Oldenburg, Germany and a BSc in Analytical Science from Dublin City University.