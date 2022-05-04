Wood Nature Reserve in Kilkenny to benefit from funding for carpark and to improve access

Capital funding of €30,000 for infrastructure works has been confirmed for Ballykeeffe Wood Nature Reserve in Kilkenny.

Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister of State Malcolm Noonan made the announcement today at the launch of the NPWS Review and Action Plan at nearby Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.

Ballykeeffe Wood Nature Reserve is a popular woodland walk, 55 hectares of a young ash woodland, pedunculated oak and an abundance of bramble and bluebells.

The carpark at Ballykeeffe Wood is used for access to the Nature Reserve and also to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and currently has limited capacity for visitors. A greater number of visitors could be facilitated at this picturesque site if parking capacity was improved.

Minister O’Brien and Minister Noonan confirmed that capital funding of €30,000 has been secured in order to improve the infrastructure and car park, extend the tarmac cover to additional areas and provide revised pedestrian access.

In conjunction with the carpark works, it is proposed to carry out some infrastructure works on the site. A section of the historic stone wall estate boundary has collapsed and will be reinstated as a historic feature of the Nature Reserve.