Kilkenny stabbing death victim named, as local community still in shock

The scene of the fatal assault in Kilkenny. Picture: Vicky Comerford
The man who died following a stabbing in Kilkenny City yesterday (Tuesday) has been named as John Cash (40).
He lost his life after a fatal assault which took place on Hebron Road around 12.45pm.
Mr Cash was treated at the scene, and rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny but succumbed to his injuries. It's understood he received a number of stab wounds.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and last night remained in garda custody.
