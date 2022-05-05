Mixed results for Euronet ATM planning applications across Kilkenny

Euronet ATMs at Market Cross, Kilkenny City
US company Euronet are continuing their ATM expansion efforts across Kilkenny, evidenced by multiple planning permission requests to the local authority in recent times.
In Kilkenny city, Euronet ATMs have recently been installed in Market Cross Shopping Centre (pictured above).
Another Euronet ATM appears to be on the way for Thomastown Men's Shed after planning permission was granted by Kilkenny County Council last month.
Last month also saw the company submit an application for an ATM to be installed at St Canice's Credit Union in Callan.
A decision on that application is due in mid-June, 2022.
Separately, an effort from the company to install an ATM at The Globe Bar and Restaurant (listed in Kilkenny County Council Record of Protected Structures) in Graignamanagh was recently refused.
In 2020, Euronet paid an estimated €20 million to acquire hundreds of Bank of Ireland's non-branch ATMs in the Republic of Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.