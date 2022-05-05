Still time to register for Darkness Into Light in Kilkenny this weekend

At a Darkness into Light event in Kilkenny in previous years
People will have their alarm clocks set early this Saturday in order to rise and shine to help raise vital funds for Darkness Into Light.
These will be the first group walks organised for Pieta House through the campaign since 2019.
The walk in Kilkenny City is taking place this Saturday, May 7 at 4.15am from James Stephens Army Barracks.
People can still register at www.darkenessintolight.ie and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre are offering free parking to all participants until 7.30am on the morning of the event.
Events are also taking place in other areas of the county.
