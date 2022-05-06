Kilkenny minor team named for Leinster semi-final with Laois

Kilkenny Minor Hurling Manager Niall Bergin
Kilkenny minor hurling manager Niall Bergin has named his team to face Laois in the Leinster Championship semi-final in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon.
The O'Loughlin Gaels man has made two alterations to his side from the recent defeat to Dublin with James Stephens's Daniel Power replacing his clubmate Sean Manogue in goal while Bobbie Brennan of Young Irelands also comes in at full back with Bennettsbridge's Timmy Kelly dropping to the bench.
Laois will come into the last four clash on a high after defeating Wexford with a last gasp goal a week ago so a tightly fought affair is anticipated in O'Moore Park.
Throw-in is at 12pm and the game can be viewed live on the TG4 Youtube page.
Kilkenny team to face Laois- Daniel Power (James Stephens); Rory Garrett (Fenians), Bobbie Brennan (Young Irelands), Evan Murphy (Dicksboro); Billy O'Neill (Graigue Ballycallan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge), Ivan Bolger (Graiguenamanagh); Tom McPhillips (Dicksboro), Greg Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels); Aaron McEvoy (Graigue-Ballycallan), Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan), Edward McDermott (James Stephens); Rory Glynn (Clara), Marty Murphy (Tullogher Rosbercon), Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.