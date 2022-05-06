Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, May 6, 2022

Helen Murphy (née Foran)

Ballincoola, New Ross, Wexford, Y34 FV50 / Hugginstown, Kilkenny

Murphy (nee Foran) Ballinacoola, New Ross, Co. Wexford, formally of Monroe, Hugginstown, Co. Kilkenny 04th May 2022. Helen, peacefully in the care of her loving family, predeceased by her father Jerry. Deeply regretted by her loving family husband Andy, mother Joan, brothers Michael, Ger and Paul, sisters-in-law Margaret, Teresa and Mary, nieces Eileen, Michelle, Eimear, Grainne, Isabelle and Ruth, nephews Ian and Patrick, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm tomorrow, Friday 06th May, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of St Brendan, Drummond, Co. Carlow for 1pm Requiem Mass on Saturday, 07th May, with burial afterwards Rathgaroge Cemetery, Co. Wexford.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if Desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Patrick (Paudie) Walsh

Owning Homes, Owning, Kilkenny / Templeorum, Kilkenny

Formerly of Templeorum, Co. Kilkenny, Paudie, passed away on Thursday. Predeceased by his brothers Dick and Jim, sister Rita and sister-in-law Peggy. Sadly missed by his nieces Lorraine and Sandra, sister-in-law Maire, sister Mary, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. Arriving on Monday at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial after in the old cemetery Hugginstown.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Walsh family please do so on RIP.ie.

Philip (Phil) Walsh

Doninga, Goresbridge, Kilkenny, R95 K7X3 / Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Walsh, Doninga, Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny (Late of Bagenalstown Hardware) who passed away (Peacefully) on May 5th 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his daughter Siobhan, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Jacqueline, John, Anne, Mary and Pauline. Sadly missed by his family, brothers Fr. Tom and Desmond, sisters Patty Vera and Carmel, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Adrian, Dave, Paul and Mark, grandchildren Darragh, Ailbhe, Ronan, Fred, Ella, Olan, Rory, Cara, Tom, Sadhbh, Jack and Charlie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Lying in repose at his residence Eircode (R95 K7X3) on Friday, May 6th, from 2.oc to 8.oc. Removal on Saturday, May 7th, from his residence arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 2.oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

REST IN PEACE