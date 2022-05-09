Brian Cody helps launch new children's book - truly a Kilkenny creation

Pictured at the launch is Brian Cody. Picture: Dylan Vaughan
Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody was at Cois Abhann Community Centre in Inistioge to launch the new children's book, 'The Croke Park Mice – The Missing Referee'.
The book is flying out the doors of Ireland's book shops and it's getting rave reviews online.
The Croke Park mice is a book about are 32 little mice who live in Croke Park and are from each county in Ireland. They all wear their county jerseys and are massive GAA fans.
It is the first in a series of six books published by O' Brien Press. Written by two ladies from Inistioge, Ruth and Triona Croke, and illustrated by Audrey Dowling living in Graignamanagh, it's truly a Kilkenny literary creation.
