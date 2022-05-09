Pictures: Kilkenny village of Windgap launches new poetry trail on Poetry Ireland Day

[TAP THE PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC]

The community of Windgap, well versed in culture and heritage, added another chapter to their creative story when they launched the village’s first Poetry Trail.



The event was held on Thursday to mark Poetry Ireland Day, which this year had the theme ‘Written in the Stars’. And the stars of the show were the pupils from Windgap NS.



Inspired by a series of workshops with author Debbie Thomas and an online collection of ideas to celebrated poetry, the pupils, their teachers and families were encouraged to read, write, listen to, illustrate, perform, share – and above all enjoy poetry.



The fruits of their labours were presented for all to see at the Village Loop Walk, where special guest Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer, opened the Poetry Trail.



Poems by older and younger members of the community were displayed along the Village Loop Walk, around the village lake and along the village walk.

To prepare for the event pupils were given postcard poems as homework, with their works attached to the menus in the village tea rooms. A booklet of the poems was also printed and made available to all.



The Poetry Trail will remain in place throughout the summer.



The event offered children the opportunity to connect with poetry for pleasure and for life.