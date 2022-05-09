Blight warning issued for Kilkenny

Picture: Met Éireann
A status yellow blight advisory warning has been issued for counties Kilkenny, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Carlow and Wexford.
The warning was issued earlier this afternoon and remains in effect until tomorrow morning.
Weather conditions in certain areas of the county will be more conducive to the spread of potato blight (see picture above).
The warning may be subject to change or extension from tomorrow.
