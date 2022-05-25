Search

26 May 2022

Pictures: Relay for Life Kilkenny 2022 officially launches - join in!

Christopher Dunne

25 May 2022 4:33 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Relay for Life Kilkenny is back in-person this year and the excitement and warmth that the annual fundraiser generates was palpable as it was recently launched at Kilkenny Rugby Club.

George Candler acted as MC for the launch evening and welcomed all those who arrived in support.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness spoke in glowing terms of the work that has been carried out by the volunteers who spearhead the unique 24 hour long event.

Committee Chairperson Patsie Cummins echoed his sentiments and explained to the attendees that all monies raised as part of Relay for Life Kilkenny stays in the local area to provide services such as transport and the provision of night nurses.

Relay For Life Kilkenny organisers have also announced that Vicky Phelan will be their Official Ambassador for 2022.

They stated that Vicky's 'selfless nature and warrior spirit is inspirational' and Vicky has expressed her delight at being approached by the team.

“As a very proud South Kilkenny woman from Mooncoin, I was absolutely delighted to be asked,” Vicky said.

“I wish the team behind Relay for Life Kilkenny the very best with the launch of this wonderful initiative.

“I am sorry that I cannot be there in person but I will be with you in spirit on the day.”

Relay for Life Kilkenny begins at 3pm on Saturday, July 2 when anyone who has ever had a cancer diagnosis walks the opening Lap of Honour.

On Sunday, July 3, the Relay closes around 3pm with the final Victory Lap at the Rugby Club.

Throughout the weekend of Relay there are numerous fight back activities which encourage us all to live healthy lives to help cancer prevention in the future.

Teams of friends, family, coworkers and community groups commit to keeping at least one member on the track for the full 24 hours, raising funds with every step taken.

There is still plenty of time to register your team and start your fundraising efforts.

Send an email to ‘rflkilkenny@gmail.com’ to find out more!

