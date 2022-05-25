Kilkenny property going to auction with a guide price of €75k - see more!

TAP ON PIC BELOW FOR NEXT PIC
19 Suir Crescent, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, X91 XY01
GUIDE PRICE: €75,000
Going to auction: End of terrace three bedroom house.
Benefits from off-street parking with side access and garden to the front and rear.
Ideally situated near amenities in Mooncoin town.
Extending to approximately 74 sq. m (797 sq. ft).
Vacant possession.
This property provides an end-of-terrace three bedroom house with gardens to the front and rear.
Online Auction: 17th June 2022 via BIDX1.COM
