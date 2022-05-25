Pictures: Butler Gallery in Kilkenny draws in a host of budding artists

The Butler Gallery played its part in helping to inspire a new generation of artists when it held a series of events on National Drawing Day on Saturday.
The gallery, which is fast becoming one of the county’s top family-friendly visitor attractions, was the place to be for artists young and old.
Among the free events were a life-drawing marathon in the garden, an early years sensory garden, collective mural, as well as drawing exercises and chalk pavement art.
The day was a big success, with artists, volunteers and staff helping to fill the building and grounds with plenty of colour, creativity and fun. The event was held with support from Creative Ireland and Kilkenny County Council.
Now in its 18th year National Drawing Day, which began at the National Gallery of Ireland in 2005, has blossomed with thousands of people taking part each year all over Ireland.
