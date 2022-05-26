Bus driver assaulted and damage caused to bus in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny courthouse
Compensation of €1,000 has been ordered to be paid to a bus company which was damaged when a man broke the windscreen and wiper.
Mariusz Sidowicz, Isaac’s Hostel, Frenchman’s Lane, Dublin 1 admitted assault and criminal damage at John Street, Kilkenny on September 19, 2021. The court heard that on the date in question the defendant refused to wear a mask, when there were Covid regulations in place, and was not allowed board the bus. The defendant then spat at the driver and caused damage to the bus, breaking the windscreen and wiper.
Solicitor Ed Hughes said that his client has a ‘number of long standing issues’ and that he ‘had an episode on that date’.
Judge Geraldine Carthy directed that €1,000 be paid in compensation and ordered a probation report and adjourned matters to Kilkenny District Court on October 3.
