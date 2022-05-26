€20,000 compensation for Kilkenny family who were assaulted when stopped to help injured man

A husband and wife who stopped to help an injured man were spat on and assaulted.

The upsetting incident happened on a Sunday morning as the couple were setting off with their children on a day out to celebrate one child’s birthday.



The man who has been convicted of assaulting the man and woman has now been ordered to pay them €20,000 in compensation.

Before Kilkenny District Court was Francis McQuaid, 9 Tivoli Terrace East, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. He was convicted of two assault offences.



The family were driving at Ahenure, Callan, on July 25, 2021, when they saw a car stopped with bollards around it. A man with the car looked bloody.

The family stopped to offer assistance as they thought there had been an accident.



However, the injured man insulted and spat at the woman in the car and he assaulted her husband, biting him on the cheek and leaving him bloody.

The couple’s children, who were in the car, were taken away from the scene by their grandfather.



Mr McQuaid told the court that he had been setting up a stall when he went for a walk and was accosted by four males. He walked away but was accosted a second time. He ran out on the road where he met the family driving along.



Mr McQuaid said the spitting happened when he tried to speak to the woman. No excuse was offered to the court for the assault on her husband, other than it was a ‘fight or flight’ response.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr McQuaid’s culpability for the incident was high. She described how he “attacked an entire family unit.”



There were no previous convictions recorded against the defendant.

Judge Carthy said she had read the victim impact statements of the family. The children saw their father with a bloody face and he has been left with a scar on the side of his face.

The man has now grown a beard so his children do not have to look at the scar and be reminded of that day.



The judge noted that Mr McQuaid’s solicitor, Chris Hogan, said his client was remorseful.

She said she wanted Mr McQuaid to show evidence and proof of that by giving compensation of €20,000 to the family.

The judge gave Mr McQuaid time to do this. She said she was giving the defendant no promises but payment of the compensation would show his remorse.

The case was adjourned to April 11, 2023, and Judge Carthy said she will finalise matters on that day.