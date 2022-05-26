Kilkenny primary school students showcase their board game at national competition

Ms. Reade's 5th class students recently showcased their board game 'Eco House' at the final stage of the Trócaire Game Changers Competition
Ms. Reade's 5th class students from St. Patrick's De La Salle Kilkenny travelled to Dublin recently to showcase their board game 'Eco House' at the final stage of the Trócaire Game Changers Competition.
Trócaire Game Changers is an annual competition run by Trocaire’s development education team, who help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries through workshops in schools through the country.
The programme invited students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The games submitted are a mix of board games, digital games and some traditional games like Twister and ring toss.
Students from across Ireland played and judged the games of fellow finalists at the event, exploring issues such as climate action, peace and justice, good health and wellbeing, and responsible consumption.
Some 220 games were entered into the competition with 28 shortlisted in total from the three categories, primary, post-primary and youth, showcased in the final.
