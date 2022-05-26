Search

26 May 2022

Funding allocated for new ward and mental health unit at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St. Canice's Hospital also allocated €100,000

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

St Luke's Hospital and St Canice's Hospital in Kilkenny are set to benefit from €2.8million in funding for new facilities as part of the latest HSE Capital Plan.

€2.7million of that allocation is going to St Luke's Hospital to fund a new 72-bed replacement medical ward block and a new 50-bed acute mental health unit.

Funding for an extension to the Radiology Department and the provision of a new MRI was also allocated under the Plan.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment of St Luke's is set to include a new Emergency Department, Medical Assessment Unit and Day Services Unit (including Endoscopy) and the relocation of Education Centre.

Meanwhile, St. Canice's Hospital in Kilkenny has been allocated €100,000 for Community Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services accommodation.

Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has described today's announcement 'as a great day for Kilkenny'.

"This funding will bring beneficial improvements to St Luke’s and St Canice’s Hospitals, further enhancing our medical services," he added.

