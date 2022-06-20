Ladies' Day at Gowran Park returns this July after two years of Covid disruption

After two Covid-interrupted years, the MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Lyrath Estate Ladies Day will be returning to Gowran Park on Saturday, July 23.

This year’s guest judge will be Kilkenny native and fashion blogger Lorraine Booth who will be assisted by the teams at Gowran Park, Lyrath and MacDonagh Junction to spot that perfect balance of racing style and creative chic.

“I am thrilled to be invited to join up with everyone from MacDonagh Junction, Lyrath Estate and Gowran Park at Ladies Day on July 23," said Lorraine.

"It’s so much fun getting dressed up for a day at the races and with this year’s excellent prize everyone has the best excuse to just go out and enjoy themselves. I am sure the fashion stakes will be high, and I am really looking forward to meeting everyone and watching out for that person who stands out from the crowd.”

This year’s first prize is two nights' bed and breakfast with dinner on the night of your choosing in the magnificent Lyrath Estate Hotel with a €1,000 MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre gift card which can be redeemed in over 30 top brand stores. There will also be five runners up prizes of a €100 MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre gift card and a €100 voucher for the award-winning Oasis Spa in the Lyrath Estate.

Eddie Scally of Gowran Park says the summer Ladies Day event has grown from strength to strength over the past 10 years, in no small part down to the support from the teams at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Donna Byrne of MacDonagh Junction said the centre was delighted to come on board as main sponsor for Ladies Day at Gowran Park for the sixth consecutive year.

"Ladies Day is synonymous with style and fashion so it’s the perfect fit for the Centre and our 30 top brand retailers. Each year the style stakes reach new heights, and we look forward to seeing the glamourous looks showcased by this year’s entrants," she said.

Debbie Mangan of Lyrath said Lyrath Estate is synonymous with style and the sponsorship would allow it to further communicate the brand to not just a local, Kilkenny market but to racegoers and racing fans all over Ireland.

"We are delighted to partner with Gowran Park once again and have worked with the track on many an occasion. We are looking forward to seeing all the ladies and the style that will be on show and are also looking forward to watching premier racing at this great track," she said.

The MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Lyrath Estate Ladies Day will take place in Gowran Park on Saturday, July 23. Gowran will be running courtesy buses to the track leaving from the Kilkenny Castle Gates one hour before the first race.

Early bird tickets for this year’s event are available online at www.gowranpark.ie where you can save 33% on ticket prices by purchasing before Saturday, July 23. General admission prices on the day will be €20 – adult admission and €15 OAP and students.