Garda investigation following discovery of two bodies close to Kilkenny border

Gardai are investigating all circumstances following the discovery of two bodies earlier today in Cloneen, Co Tipperary.
The bodies of an elderly man and eldery woman were discovered at a house this afternoon.
The scene remains preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.
A technical examination is taking place this evening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.