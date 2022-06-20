Kilkenny groups allocated over €11,000 in funding to combat littering

file picture
Funding has been allocated to groups to combat littering and raise awareness across Kilkenny.
A wide range of activities (linked to the Litter Management Plan) will be undertaken by Kilkenny County Council in 2022 including: anti-dog fouling campaign, 3 community murals and funding towards the Team Up to Clean Up, Together for Kilkenny community initiative. €11,885 will be distributed to local communities for projects as part of the Anti-Litter and Anti-Graffiti Awareness Grant.
Groups that were successful in receiving funding are:
Castlecomer Tidy Towns Group, Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club, Bennettsbridge Tidy Towns, Ballyragget Development Association, Goresbridge Rural Development, Inistioge Tidy Towns, the Spa Development Organisation Johnstown, Lintown Hall Residents Association, Kilkenny Aqua Canoe Club, Paulstown Development Association, Callan Tidy Towns Committee, Thomastown Tidy Towns, Lisdowney Development Association and Tullahought Community Development Ltd.
