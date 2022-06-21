Garda appeal following attempted burglary in Thomastown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of an attempted burglary at a commercial premises in Thomastown.
The incident took place on Logan Street on Sunday afternoon.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity/persons in the area between 3pm and 4pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station.
