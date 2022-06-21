Search

22 Jun 2022

Charity film screening in Kilkenny in aid of Ukraine

The charity screening will take place at the Watergate

Reporter:

Mary Cody

21 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

A charity screening of a brilliant film about a Ukrainian gymnast will be shown at the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny this Thursday (June 23).
Tickets are €10 and all proceeds will be donated to The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal and the Watergate will match the box office to help raise funds for those effected by the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Olga tells the story of a talented teenage Ukrainian gymnast exiled in Switzerland dreams of Olympic gold in Elie Grappe’s multi-award-winning drama.
Fifteen-year-old Olga is trying to fit in with her new team in her new home. But as she prepares for the European Championship, the Ukrainian people stage a revolution.
Olga is left a powerless, distant bystander as her mother, an investigative journalist, faces danger as she challenges a brutal regime.
Can Olga reconcile her personal goals with the history unfolding in her homeland?
A subtle, tensely handled tale of exile reflecting the pressures on young athletes, the clash between the personal and the political, and young woman’s search for who she is and what she is prepared to sacrifice.
All donations are welcome even if people do not attend the event.
To book tickets or donate go to www.watergatetheatre.ie

