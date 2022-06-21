Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in Kilkenny

file pic
Gardaí in Kilkenny are again appealing for any witnesses to a fatal collision earlier this month.
The fatal collision occurred at Blanchfield Park, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny (the old Paulstown Road) between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday, June 4. The accident occurred around 4.40pm. One man was fatally injured.
Anyone who was travelling on this stretch of road around that time and who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
